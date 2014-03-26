Mondora Named KTTV Los Angeles News Director

Bill Mondora has been named VP and news director at Fox-owned KTTV Los Angeles. He starts April 7 and reports to Kevin Hale, VP and general manager.

Mondora comes from CBS Newspath, where he was director of news and administration and has spent 24 years at the newsgathering/sharing service. Earlier in his career, he was managing editor at WCPX Orlando.

“Bill’s broad experience and news expertise make him the ideal candidate to lead our newsroom into the future, as we continue to grow and expand our dynamic news product,” said Hale.

Mondora succeeds Kingsley Smith, who stepped down in October.

“I am excited to join Kevin and the talented team of journalists at Fox 11 News,” he said. “I look forward to working together to create interactive, engaging and powerful news content for our viewers.”