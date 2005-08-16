Monday Viewers Remember CSI: Miami
By Joel Meyer
CBS' Monday-night lineup edged out ABC's movie of the week, Remember the Titans, among 18-49 year-old viewers, according to final Nielsen ratings for Aug. 15.
A tenth of a ratings point separated the two networks. CBS averaged a 2.9 rating and a 7.9 share in the demo during prime, while ABC posted a 2.8/7.8. Fast national ratings released earlier today gave the victory to ABC, but CBS finished by a nose after Nielsen tabulated final results. (Fast nationals are time period estimates based on top markets, while final results tally specific program information and include smaller markets.)CBS' best performer, CSI: Miami, turned in a 3.1/8 at 9 p.m. The procedural drama got able assists from the network's sitcoms: King of Queens (2.4/8) at 8 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond (2.8/8) at 8:30 p.m., and a double helping of Two and a Half Men (2.8/8 at 9 o'clock and 2.9/7 at 9:30). Titans, a Denzel Washington movie from 2000 about a head football coach working at a racially charged high school, spanned all three hours of ABC's prime time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.