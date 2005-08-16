Monday Viewers Remember CSI: Miami

CBS' Monday-night lineup edged out ABC's movie of the week, Remember the Titans, among 18-49 year-old viewers, according to final Nielsen ratings for Aug. 15.

A tenth of a ratings point separated the two networks. CBS averaged a 2.9 rating and a 7.9 share in the demo during prime, while ABC posted a 2.8/7.8. Fast national ratings released earlier today gave the victory to ABC, but CBS finished by a nose after Nielsen tabulated final results. (Fast nationals are time period estimates based on top markets, while final results tally specific program information and include smaller markets.)CBS' best performer, CSI: Miami, turned in a 3.1/8 at 9 p.m. The procedural drama got able assists from the network's sitcoms: King of Queens (2.4/8) at 8 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond (2.8/8) at 8:30 p.m., and a double helping of Two and a Half Men (2.8/8 at 9 o'clock and 2.9/7 at 9:30). Titans, a Denzel Washington movie from 2000 about a head football coach working at a racially charged high school, spanned all three hours of ABC's prime time.