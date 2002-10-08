Monday starred CBS

CBS' Monday-night comedy block, anchored by Everybody Loves Raymond,

and CSI: Miami powered the network to a Nielsen Media Research ratings

win in households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54. CBS also tied ABC for

first among adults 18 through 49. With Monday Night Football, ABC had the

edge with men, while CBS did better with women.

Fox was the only one of the "Big Four" networks to air President Bush's speech

on Iraq live, but Nielsen cautioned that a number of affiliates of the other

networks pre-empted regularly scheduled programs to carry the speech. Thus the

final ratings tallies for the night could change from the fast affiliate numbers

on which this report is based.

Fox aired Major League Baseball playoff coverage after the speech and was third for the

night among men 18 through 49 and 25 through 34 behind both CBS and first-place

ABC. Fox was second among men 18 through 34 behind ABC.

At 8 p.m., King of Queens on CBS won the circulation battle and adults

18 through 34, while NBC's Fear Factor won adults 18 through 49 and 25

through 54.

At 8:30 p.m., Queens lead-out Yes, Dear also won

households and total viewers, as well as adults 25 through 54. The second half

of Fear Factor won adults 18 through 34 and tied for first with Yes,

Dear for adults 18 through 49.

At 9 p.m., Raymond won its time period in households, total viewers,

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC won adults 18 through 34.

At 9:30 p.m., the new Still Standing retained 90 percent of its

Raymond lead-in and won households and viewers, and it was second in the key

adult demos. NBC's Third Watch was third behind CBS and ABC in most of

the key ratings categories from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the duel was between CSI: Miami and football.

CSI won the circulation battle, while football won the key adult demos,

although CSI won women 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and viewers 50-plus.

Crossing Jordan was third in most of the key categories.

For the night, the household fast affiliate ratings: CBS 10.9/17, ABC

8.9/14, NBC 7.4/11 and Fox 6.7/10.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC and CBS 5.8/14; NBC 4.1/10; Fox 3.3/8.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS 7.0/16, ABC 6.3/14, NBC 4.7/11 and Fox 3.8/9.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 5.5/15, CBS 3.9/11, NBC 3.8/10 and Fox 2.6/7.

Meanwhile, The WB Television Network's Seventh Heaven delivered a 7.7/11 (household) in

the Nielsen metered markets, which was good enough for third, behind CBS and

ABC, respectively.

Everwood, the new drama that follows Seventh Heaven, slid 26

percent from its household lead-in rating to a 5.7/8. That put it behind the

four majors but well ahead of Girl Friends and Half & Half on

UPN, which averaged a 3.5/5.

For the night, The WB averaged a 6.7/9 (not far behind Fox's 7.1/10 in the

metered markets) and UPN averaged 3.4/5.