Monday prime is two-net seesaw

Monday night was a tussle between ABC and CBS.

The two networks tied in average household rating/share for the night, but

CBS had a slight edge in total viewers and ABC took the key adult demos,

according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings. NBC was third and

Fox fourth pretty much all night.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, CBS was the winner across the board with its

King of Queens/Yes, Dear lineup.

ABC, with a 20/20 special in the East and Central time zones and

Monday Night Football in Mountain and Pacific, was not far behind in the

major categories (Nielsen noted that numbers for the live sports event could

change when final numbers are released later Tuesday).

The 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot went to MNF on ABC, even though CBS'

Everybody Loves Raymond took households and total viewers in the 9 p.m.

to 9:30 p.m. half-hour.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ABC -- with MNF in the East and Central time

zones and 20/20 in Mountain and Pacific -- narrowly edged out CBS'

CSI: Miami in households and total viewers and held a solid lead in

adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

For the night, households: ABC and CBS 11.0 rating/17 share; NBC 7.3/11; Fox

4.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 6.5/15, CBS 5.9/14, NBC 5.0/12 and Fox

3.0/7.