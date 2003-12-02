Monday Night Wins for ABC

ABC won the household ratings race and was second in adults 18-49 Monday night behind a strong showing from PrimeTime and Monday Night Football’s contest between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets .

PrimeTime tied NBC’s Fear Factor with an 8.4 rating/13 share for the 8-9 p.m. hour. MNF led the pack from 9:30-10:30 p.m.

CBS was second in households with its lineup of Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two & a Half Men and CSI: Miami. Raymond was the most watched show of the night, pulling in 16.8 million viewers and a 10.8 at 9 p.m. NBC was third in households and first in adults 18-49 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe.

Fox was fourth with the movie The Wedding Singer, followed by The WB with 7th Heaven and Everwood, and UPN with The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: ABC, 14.2 million; CBS, 14.2 million; NBC, 13.8 million; Fox, 5.5 million; The WB, 4 million; UPN, 3.5 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 6.3/16; ABC, 5.3/13; CBS, 4.5/11; Fox, 2.4/6; UPN, 1.5/4; The WB, 1.3/3.