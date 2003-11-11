Monday Night Loves Raymond

CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 Monday night and a very close second in adults 18-49 with its Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami. ABC was second in households and viewers and first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Prime Time Monday and Monday Night Football.

NBC was third across most of the key categories with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe. Fox was fourth in the key demos with Joe Millionaire but fifth in households and viewers behind The WB, which aired 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN was sixth with its Monday comedies.

The Nielsen fast affiliate viewers averages for the night: CBS, 16.2 million; ABC, 15.2 million; NBC, 11 million; WB, 6.3 million, Fox, 5.9 million and UPN, 4 million. Adults 18-49: ABC, 5.7 rating/15 share; CBS, 5.6/14; NBC, 4.9/12; Fox, 2.9/7; WB, 2.1/5; UPN, 1.7/4.