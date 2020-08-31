‘Monday Night Football’ Starts With Doubleheader Sept. 14

Season 51 of Monday Night Football starts on ESPN Sept. 14 with a doubleheader. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Tennessee Titans face the Denver Broncos with kickoff at 10:10 p.m. ET.

There are 17 games in the season’s lineup.

Sept. 21, it’s the New Orleans Saints versus the Las Vegas Raiders, with the kickoff in its regular 8:15 p.m. ET slot. Sept. 28, it’s Kansas City Chiefs versus Baltimore Ravens.

Oct. 5 it’s the Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers. Oct. 12, the Los Angeles Chargers face the Saints.

On Oct. 19, it’s the Arizona Cardinals versus the Dallas Cowboys. Oct. 26, it’s the Los Angeles Rams versus the Chicago Bears.

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Giants Nov. 2 and his old squad, the New England Patriots, play the New York Jets a week later.

The season concludes Dec. 28.

Games are streamed through the ESPN app and ESPN Deportes has the Spanish-language production.