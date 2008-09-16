Monday Night Football Sets Cable Ratings Record

The battle on ESPN's Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles drew the biggest audience in the history of cable television, according to the network.

The game delivered a 13.3 rating, representing 12.95 million homes, edging the previous cable record-holder -- also an MNF game between New England and Baltimore Dec. 3, 2007. That game drew a 13 rating with 8.4 million homes.

The telecast was also the most-watched primetime National Football League game for the season to date.