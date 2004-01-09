Monday Night Football Ranks High on CMT’s List

Country-music fans voted Hank Williams ditty "Are You Ready for Some Football?" the second-ranked TV moment in country-music history, just behind Alan Jackson’s rendition of "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)?," which he sang at the 2001 Country Music Awards.

The Williams tune (an adaptation of his "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight") has been the introductory theme for ABC’s Monday Night Football since 1989. The poll was conducted by Viacom Inc.-owned Country Music Television cable channel.

The term "Are you ready for Some Football?" has become a national catch phrase, and a number of famous people, including Presidents Clinton and Bush, have uttered the words prior to Monday Night Football telecasts.

This season, popular artists, including Aerosmith, Kiss, Ashanti, Chingy, Britney Spears, Snoop Dog and Toni Braxton, performed duets with Hank on the opening theme for MNF.