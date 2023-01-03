ESPN's ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Suspended After Player Injury

Bills safetey Damar Hamlin (Number 3) collapsed on the field in the first quarter of 'Monday Night Football'

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle.

Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on–crying and praying–as he received medical attention. Hamlin was put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The injury occurred at about 8:59 p.m. ET.

Initially both teams were given five minutes to warm up and resume the game. But after meeting with their players, the coaches decided to pull their teams from the field at least until the player’s condition could be ascertained.

At about 10 p.m. ET, the NFL decided that the game would not resume Monday night. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a statement, said that Hamlin was in "critical condition." No time to resume play was determined.

The game was being televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

During the suspension, ESPN commentators were left discussing how the player’s health was everyone’s main concern and that no one cares about the game.

Player safety has been emerging as an important issue with the NFL, with key players being knocked out of game because of head injuries.

During the suspension ESPN air commercials for advertisers including GE, Apple and Capital One. It later appeared the network shifted to showing promos and public service announcements.

Here is the NFL's statement on the situation:

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.■