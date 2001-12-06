Trending

Monday moves to Friday

By

CBS has set the debut date for its new Supreme Court series First
Monday.

The midseason drama will debut on Tuesday Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and then
move into its regular time slot on Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.

First Monday, which stars Joe Mantegna, James Garner and Charles Durning,
will replace second-year drama That's Life on Fridays.

That's Life is moving back to Saturdays, where it aired during its first
season.

That's Life will officially makes it move on Jan. 12, airing at 9 p.m. in
the slot left vacant by cancelled Citizen Baines.