Monday moves to Friday

CBS has set the debut date for its new Supreme Court series First

Monday.

The midseason drama will debut on Tuesday Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and then

move into its regular time slot on Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.

First Monday, which stars Joe Mantegna, James Garner and Charles Durning,

will replace second-year drama That's Life on Fridays.

That's Life is moving back to Saturdays, where it aired during its first

season.

That's Life will officially makes it move on Jan. 12, airing at 9 p.m. in

the slot left vacant by cancelled Citizen Baines.