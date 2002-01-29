Monday comes up Rose s for ABC

Part two of ABC's Stephen King miniseries, Rose Red, won its 9 p.m. to

11 p.m. time period in the advertiser-friendly 18-through-49 demo Monday night,

as had the first part the night before.

Rose Red scored an 8.3 rating/19 share, according to Nielsen Media

Research fast national numbers, winning each half hour in the 18-through-49 demo

and outdistancing second place CBS' 5.0/12 for its lineup of Everybody Loves

Raymond, Becker and 48 Hours.

The winner of the 18-through-49 crown from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. was NBC's Fear

Factor, which was advertising the fact Monday that contestants would be

forced to eat foot-long pig rectums on that night's episode.

Fear Factor averaged a 6.4/16 for its foray into swine dining, while

Fox's Boston Public was second with a 5.0/13.

ABC also won the night in total households with a 10.1/15. CBS was second

with a 9.6/15 and NBC was third at 8.1/12, followed by Fox with a 5.8/9.

The top-ranked half-hour in households for the night was Raymond, with

a 13.1/19 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nielsen does not provide fast national preliminary ratings for The WB

Television Network or United Paramount Network.