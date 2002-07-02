Monday belonged to NBC

NBC won the key adult-demographic ratings races (as well as kids and

teens) Monday night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast national

report. CBS won households, total viewers and adults 50-plus.

NBC did it with Fear Factor, Dog Eat Dog and Crossing

Jordan.

CBS aired its usual two-hour comedy block, followed by 48 Hours. From 8

p.m. to 9 p.m., Fear Factor won adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and

25 through 54, while King of Queens and Yes, Dear on CBS combined

for second place in those demos and first in households and total viewers.

A similar pattern followed from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. when Dog Eat Dog won

the key adult demos while Everybody Loves Raymond and Becker

averaged second in the demos and first in households, total viewers and older

folk.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., 48 Hours on CBS won most of the key

categories including adults 25 through 54 and 18 through 49, fogies, households

and total viewers.

ABC aired theatrical film Sling Blade from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and

delivered a solid third-place showing in the key adult demos and households for

the night.

Fox aired Boston Public and Ally McBeal from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

finishing fourth across the key categories.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 6.9/12, NBC 5.6/10, ABC 4.7/8 and

Fox 2.2/4.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.8/12, CBS 3/9, ABC 2.8/8 and Fox 1.4/5.

Total viewers: CBS 9.9 million, NBC 9 million, ABC 7.1 million and Fox 3.2

million.

Adults 50-plus: CBS 7/15, ABC 3.9/8, NBC 3.1/7 and Fox 1.2/3.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.9/11, CBS 3.7/11, ABC 3.0/9 and Fox 1.3/4.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3.9/13, CBS 2.4/8, ABC 2.2/7

and Fox 1.6/5.