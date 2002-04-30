Monday belonged to NBC

NBC easily won Monday night in households, total viewers and adults 18

through 49 with its regular lineup of Fear Factor, Third Watch and

Crossing Jordan, averaging a Nielsen Media Research 10 household rating and 15 share.

For the night, NBC averaged a 16 rating among adults 18 through 49.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., the other three networks (ABC, CBS and Fox) split the

remaining 18-through-49 audience equally among them, each garnering 10 shares

of that key sales demo.

During the hour, CBS was second in households with King of Queens and Yes, Dear, both of which averaged a 7.5/12.

ABC's special tribute to Gilda Radner averaged a 6.8/11 and Fox's Boston

Public did a 5.8/9.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS won the household race and

was a competitive second in the 18-through-49 demo.

A Gilda Radner made-for-TV movie on ABC from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (following the network's

Gilda special) averaged a 6.4/10, good enough to beat Fox but three household

rating points behind second place CBS (Raymond, Becker and 48

Hours) in the time period.

ABC pointed out that both Gilda shows gave the network far better ratings in the

time periods, particularly among adults 18 through 49.