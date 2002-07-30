Monday belonged to CBS, NBC

CBS won the Nielsen Media Research household race Monday night, while NBC won the adults-18-through-49 demographic.

ABC aired a golf game (the Lincoln Financial Battle at the Bighorn)

and was third in households and adults 18 through 49.

Fox was fourth with Titus and Boston Public.

At 8 p.m., King of Queens on CBS won households and Fear Factor

on NBC won 18 through 49.

At 8:30 p.m., Yes, Dear on CBS tied the second half of Fear

Factor in households, while the latter won the adult-18-through-49 demo.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond won households and NBC's Dog Eat Dog won

adults 18 through 49.

At 8:30 p.m., Becker won households and the second half of Dog Eat

Dog won the demo.

At 10 p.m., 48 Hours won both the household and adults 18 through 49

race, and Crossing Jordan on NBC was second.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 7.7/13, NBC 6.1/11, ABC 5.0/9 and

Fox 2.4/4.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.4/13, CBS 3.5/11, ABC 1.9/6 and Fox 1.6/5.