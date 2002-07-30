Monday belonged to CBS, NBC
CBS won the Nielsen Media Research household race Monday night, while NBC won the adults-18-through-49 demographic.
ABC aired a golf game (the Lincoln Financial Battle at the Bighorn)
and was third in households and adults 18 through 49.
Fox was fourth with Titus and Boston Public.
At 8 p.m., King of Queens on CBS won households and Fear Factor
on NBC won 18 through 49.
At 8:30 p.m., Yes, Dear on CBS tied the second half of Fear
Factor in households, while the latter won the adult-18-through-49 demo.
At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond won households and NBC's Dog Eat Dog won
adults 18 through 49.
At 8:30 p.m., Becker won households and the second half of Dog Eat
Dog won the demo.
At 10 p.m., 48 Hours won both the household and adults 18 through 49
race, and Crossing Jordan on NBC was second.
The household numbers for the night: CBS 7.7/13, NBC 6.1/11, ABC 5.0/9 and
Fox 2.4/4.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.4/13, CBS 3.5/11, ABC 1.9/6 and Fox 1.6/5.
