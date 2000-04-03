Mondale watch
According to industry sources, Eleanor Mondale may be leaving as host of Columbia TriStar Television Distribution's upcoming syndicated strip, Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. Both Columbia and Mondale's rep maintain that Mondale is the show's host and under contract at this time. However, sources close to the production and in the station and syndication communities indicate Columbia is shopping for a new host.
