Momoda Tapped By OWN

Meredith Momoda has been named VP of integrated marketing for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.



Momoda is currently senior VP of integrated marketing for fellow Discovery-owned network TLC.



She will be in charge of all product integrations for the new network, as well as serving as a liaison between the ad sales, marketing and programming departments.



“Meredith has crafted, negotiated, and coordinated integrated marketing initiatives in her career that represent the industry’s ‘gold standard,’ ” said Robin Schwartz, President of OWN, announcing the move. “Her expertise and fresh ideas are a perfect match for OWN, and I look forward to her joining our team.”