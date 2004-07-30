Trending

Mom, Just Do It

By

Want to golf with Tiger Woods? ESPN can make that -- or another sports fantasy -- come true. But there's a catch. Sports fans must talk friends or family members into earning the opportunity for them on the new reality show I'd Do Anything.

On the show, participants will tackle outrageous sports-related challenges like dropping soccer balls into a goal while strapped to the wing of a small plane.

The eight-episode series debuts on ESPN Sept. 28.