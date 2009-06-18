Moll in For Winik at KLRN

Former Clear Channel Television President/CEO William Moll is taking over at public television station KLRN San Antonio for the retiring Joanne Winik. He starts October 1 and his title will be Interim President and General Manager.

Prior to his work at Clear Channel, Moll was part of the team that founded KLRN in 1962, and served as station manager in San Antonio from 1964 through 1969.

Winik has run the station for 22 years and plans to retire September 30.

“Joanne Winik and her exceptional staff have built Channel 9 into one of the premier public television stations in the nation,” Moll says. “It’s an honor to be invited by the Board of Directors to help continue their legacy of service to San Antonio.”

Moll has done it all in local television, including stints as president at WKRC Cincinnati, WNBC New York and the Television Bureau of Advertising.