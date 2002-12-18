The Mole must go on

ABC will go ahead and premiere reality program Celebrity Mole Hawaii

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m., following The Bachelorette, even though

a good deal of production company Stone Stanley Entertainment's footage was

damaged after a fire at Hollywood Studio Center Tuesday.

"It's going to take a lot of extra work, but we are doing everything we can to

make our Jan. 8 air date," a Stone Stanley representative said.

The show features celebrities such as Stephen Baldwin, Corbin Bensen and

Kathy Griffin fighting it out for a pot of $250,000 (to be given to charity, of

course) while trying to figure out who amongst them is "The Mole."

Veteran sportcaster Ahmad Rashad hosts the show.