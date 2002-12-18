The Mole must go on
ABC will go ahead and premiere reality program Celebrity Mole Hawaii
Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m., following The Bachelorette, even though
a good deal of production company Stone Stanley Entertainment's footage was
damaged after a fire at Hollywood Studio Center Tuesday.
"It's going to take a lot of extra work, but we are doing everything we can to
make our Jan. 8 air date," a Stone Stanley representative said.
The show features celebrities such as Stephen Baldwin, Corbin Bensen and
Kathy Griffin fighting it out for a pot of $250,000 (to be given to charity, of
course) while trying to figure out who amongst them is "The Mole."
Veteran sportcaster Ahmad Rashad hosts the show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.