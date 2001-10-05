Mole may be reality history
ABC's The Mole could be the first of the new reality concepts to go under.
The New York Daily News reports that Mole producers are postponing some regional recruiting sessions for a planned third edition of the series. An audition planned for Los Angeles this weekend reportedly is proceeding.
A spokesman for Mole producer Stone Stanley Entertainment, told the News the move to postpone the auditions was prompted by the current mood in the country - and the low ratings, as the producers monitor those vital signs.
So far, The Mole II has barely had a heartbeat, inspiring miniscule ratings and averaging less than seven million viewers for its initial episodes.
