The Mole II sent back underground
ABC has pulled Friday-night reality series The Mole II, and the
network is expected to relaunch it later this season.
In place of The Mole II, ABC has scheduled America's Funniest Home
Videos Friday at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
ABC programmers are said to still be discussing what will permanently go in
the key 8 p.m. Friday slot, and sources said it may be more original episodes of
America's Funniest Home Videos. Tom Bergeron hosts the latest incarnation
of that show.
ABC is said to have a half-dozen or so original episodes in the can.
The second installment of The Mole averaged only 5.6 million viewers
and a 2.2 rating in adults 18 through 49 in its three outings, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
The Mole II will remain in production, and it is expected to be launched
from the first episode again this season.
