The Mole II sent back underground

ABC has pulled Friday-night reality series The Mole II, and the

network is expected to relaunch it later this season.

In place of The Mole II, ABC has scheduled America's Funniest Home

Videos Friday at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

ABC programmers are said to still be discussing what will permanently go in

the key 8 p.m. Friday slot, and sources said it may be more original episodes of

America's Funniest Home Videos. Tom Bergeron hosts the latest incarnation

of that show.

ABC is said to have a half-dozen or so original episodes in the can.

The second installment of The Mole averaged only 5.6 million viewers

and a 2.2 rating in adults 18 through 49 in its three outings, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

The Mole II will remain in production, and it is expected to be launched

from the first episode again this season.