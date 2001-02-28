Mole helps Mouse at sweeps end

The Mole helped ABC in the next-to-last sweeps night, as CBS took the night in total viewers.

President Bush's unofficial State of the Union message ate up an hour and a half of primetime. But preceding that, The Mole drew 13.2 million viewers with a 5.4 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. ABC and NBC drew the strongest ratings for the Bush address in Nielsen fast nationals, both hitting a 4.0/10. NBC drew 11 million viewers for the speech, to 10.5 million for ABC and CBS.

With the speech bleeding into the final primetime hour, ABC's NYPD Blue scored a 5.0/15 with 11.3 million viewers, while CBS's Judging Amy pulled a 3.0/8 with 11.3 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco