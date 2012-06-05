Mokhtari Named KNBC News Director

Todd Mokhtari, formerly the news director at KIRO Seattle, has been named vice president of news at KNBC Los Angeles. He starts June 11 and succeeds Vickie Burns, who resigned in March.

Mokhtari reports to Steve Carlston, who took over as general manager in September.

Since 2007, he served as news director and Web manager at KIRO. In 2006, Mokhtari was managing editor at KNBC.

"I am thrilled to welcome back Todd to the NBC4 team," said Carlston. "Todd's knowledge of the Southern California market, combined with his experience in producing high-quality content for broad audiences, will greatly contribute to our newscasts."

From 2002 to 2006, he was assistant news director for NBC's KNTV in the Bay Area. From 1997 to 2002, he was news director at KCPQ Seattle.

"Returning to NBC4 Southern California is a tremendous opportunity," said Mokhtari. "The station is moving aggressively to differentiate itself through high-quality enterprise stories, and I am humbled to join NBC4's highly respected news team in this role."