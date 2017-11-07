NPR's Mohn Declines Cable Hall of Fame

NPR CEO Jarl Mohn declined his invitation to join the Cable Hall of Fame as he deals with the broadcaster’s sexual harassment issues.

The Cable Center said Mohn made the decision “to focus all of his efforts on NPR.”

Mohn, the former head of E! Entertainment, has been criticized for the way sexual harassment allegations against NPR’s head of news Michael Oreskes were handled.

Oreskes resigned last week but some staffers said management led by Mohn did not respond quickly or forcefully enough to complaints about Orsekes behavior and are now seeking Mohn’s dismissal.

“We understand and support Mr. Mohn’s decision regarding his nomination,” said Jana L. Henthorn, president and CEO of The Cable Center. “We are looking forward to the celebration, which will be held on April 4, for the first time in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.”

Mohn’s inclusion in the 2018 Hall of Fame class was announced on Oct 31.

NPR’s issues are part of a wave of sexual harassment allegations rippling through the entertainment and media business that were touched off by reports that studio head Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Co., engaged in inappropriate behavior with women for decades.. The disclosures about misbehavior have led to the firing or resignation of a number of top executives, agents and actors.