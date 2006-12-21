Mohideen Joins NBC Universal
Sabry Mohideen, senior VP and head of international finance for MTV Networks, has joined NBC Universal as VP and CFO of Bravo.
He will also oversee finances for NBC U nets Sleuth and Universal HD, part of the company's emerging networks group headed by Dan Harrison.
Before MTV, Mohideen headed up parent Viacom's internal audits, including of Paramount Pictures, Blockbuster, and Showtime.
