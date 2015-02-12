Modisett Out of Retirement to Run WTVA

Dan Modisett will be the new interim general manager at WTVA Tupelo, which Heartland Media acquired from the Spain family. Modisett had retired from the GM job at Raycom’s WLBT Jackson at the end of the year.

Phil Sullivan retires as GM March 6, with Modisett taking over. “I’ve known the Spain family and I’ve been associated with this television station for many, many years,” Modisett told Biz Buzz Daily Journal. “When Bob and I spoke, the opportunity was just too good to pass up.”

The $18.7 million acquisition recently closed. “We are excited about the opportunity to continue the excellent television service that has been provided for the past 57 years by the Spain family,” said Bob Prather, president and CEO of Heartland, when the deal for WTVA was announced late last year.

Having spent 40 years in broadcast, Modisett, 64, spoke about his retirement with B&C last month. “Getting used to being unplugged is the biggest adjustment,” he said.