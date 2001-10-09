Modest Emmy show to get resked

Three times may be the charm for CBS and the Academy of Television Arts

and Sciences.

The twice delayed-Emmys appear headed for the November

sweep with an even more scaled-down show than was planned for last Sunday.

Sources say Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and CBS executives are leaning towards a Sunday night in November, likely Nov. 11 or Nov. 18, to finally televise the 53rd Annual Emmys.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and then

pushed back to Oct. 7 in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

The Emmys will likely not be held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, which was the planned location for the first two attempts this year.

Sources say the Beverly Hilton Hotel or possible other venue will be used and that Ellen DeGeneres is expected to remain as host.

CBS spokesman Chris Ender wouldn't comment on the network's plans other than to say, "Both the Academy and CBS would like to find a way to make this telecast happen. I think everybody recognizes that a big, live-audience event at the Shrine probably is not realistic, but we are going to sit down this week and explore alternative ways to produce the event and the telecast."

ATAS officials had no comment.

CBS and ATAS executives were expected to meet late Tuesday. - Joe Schlosser