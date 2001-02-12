Modern movies package cleared

Modern Entertainment has declared its first syndicated movie package Pure Gold III a `firm go' for spring 2001.

It's been cleared in 16 of the top 20 markets, including on such stations as WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles and WPVI Philadelphia. Titles include Hugo Pool, starring Alyssa Milano, Sean Penn, and Robert Downey Jr. and Clockwatchers, starring Lisa Kudrow, and Parker Posey.

Best known for creating European-based reality formats (producer of world's first Scandinavian-based Survivor), Modern officially launched its U.S. syndication division in early 2000.

- Susanne Ault