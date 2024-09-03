‘Modern Family’ Added To Nick at Nite Lineup
Comedy hits cable channel September 9
Paramount Global’s Nickelodeon said that the award-winning comedy Modern Family will join the Nick at Nite programming lineup starting September 9.
Nick at Nite will have all 11 of the seasons of Modern Family that originally aired on ABC. The show has since become a staple on cable and streaming.
On Nick at Night, Modern Family joins a nighttime block that already includes Friends, Mike & Molly, Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood.
“Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world.”said Rachel Crain, senior VP, Programming & Content Strategy for Nickelodeon Networks.
Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eri Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
Season 1 was produced by Lloyd-Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Co.
The licensing agreement with Disney Entertainment for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by Barbara Zaneri, chief programming acquisitions officer.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.