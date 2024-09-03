‘Modern Family’ Added To Nick at Nite Lineup

Paramount Global’s Nickelodeon said that the award-winning comedy Modern Family will join the Nick at Nite programming lineup starting September 9.

Nick at Nite will have all 11 of the seasons of Modern Family that originally aired on ABC. The show has since become a staple on cable and streaming.

On Nick at Night, Modern Family joins a nighttime block that already includes Friends, Mike & Molly, Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood.

“Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world.”said Rachel Crain, senior VP, Programming & Content Strategy for Nickelodeon Networks.

Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eri Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Season 1 was produced by Lloyd-Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Co.

The licensing agreement with Disney Entertainment for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by Barbara Zaneri, chief programming acquisitions officer.