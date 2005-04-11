A Model of Success

Everybody comes to the NAB show looking for the future. This year, the

NAB has packed it into one area right off the show floor: a complete, working

HDTV station assembled by volunteers with gear lent by 60 manufacturers.

“This really will be a fully operational TV station,” says NAB

Project Director Nigel Spratling, who came up with the idea last August and

volunteered to pull it together. “I've been known to have some crazy ideas

in the past, and this is about the craziest yet.”

The station will have it all: editing, transmission—even Internet

streaming. Attendees will be encouraged to take a look around the facility,

learning more about the equipment (the exhibit will be sales-pitch free), and

also to watch a variety of panel discussions that will take place on two

talk-show sets (a news-anchor set will also be on-site).

Those discussions will reach more than just the convention-floor

visitors: KVVU, the local Fox affiliate owned by Meredith Broadcasting, will

air them live over its digital signal, and the content will also be available

via satellite to any other TV station nationwide.

Spratling came up with the idea for the model station when he was

looking at the exhibit-floor plan last summer and noticed a 6,000-square-foot

empty space on the top floor of the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention

Center. The NAB liked the idea of the station and gave him the go-ahead.

He quickly drew up a list of the equipment he would need to build the

station, and then sent out e-mails to exhibitors who had gear on that list.

Not everyone was open to helping out, but in some cases, too many

equipment manufacturers were. Spratling hit on a simple first-come,

first-served approach. “As long as it did the job, we would use it,” he

says of the HD gear that will make up the exhibit, featuring manufacturers from

Avid to Panasonic (see list below).

Seeing is believing. The “station” will give broadcasters a sense of

what it will take to move from an analog or standard-definition digital plant

to a full HDTV plant. Engineers will get a better sense of how they can make

the transition, and management will get a better understanding of the economics

of the move.

Although more than 1,500 TV stations are broadcasting a digital or HDTV

signal, transmission is the only part of a station's facility affected.

Stations still face the daunting (and expensive) challenge of converting such

areas as program ingest, routing and cabling, the newsroom, field operations,

and even commercial playback to high-def. This exhibit gives an idea of what

that leap will be like.

Future-proof

“Converting a station from analog to digital is pretty

straightforward, if you want a digital version of the analog plant,”

Spratling says. “But if you do that, it won't be easily upgradable for

future technologies.”

He learned that lesson the hard way while planning the station. As an

engineer who has been involved in system integration, he approached it with the

old station model in his brain. “But when I started talking to the various

vendors and began looking at the workflow,” he says, “I found the model

wasn't the best way to build it today.”

For the model station, he needed to rely heavily on IT technologies and

management of content as files. That meant fewer tape machines and more video

servers. That is different but, he notes, “assembling a facility based on

those technologies is a hell of a lot easier when it's from scratch, because

you don't have to build around the existing facility.”

Keeping it real

And this facility isn't based on head-in-the-clouds ideals. “One of

our big rules was that whatever gear is used must be available today,

deliverable today and used today,” Spratling says. “This isn't about a

future facility that might or might not exist in reality.”

The result is a facility that is also surprisingly cost-effective. If

all the gear were paid for, Spratling says, it would cost about $1.5 million.

“That's not too far out of line with the costs of building a full TV

station using standard-definition gear,” he adds.

Spratling and Burst Communications, the Denver-based integrator that has

been working hard to assemble the components, will have one of the busiest

pre-NAB schedules of anyone at the show.

The final assembly in Las Vegas has already begun, but a process that

takes a typical station months will be accomplished in days thanks to pre-wired

racks of gear.

And it will come down just as quickly. Says Spratling, “We'll be

tearing it down feverishly on April 21.”