Model in, Buffy out

UPN will launch reality series America's Next Top Model Tuesday,

May 20 at 9 p.m., following the series finale of Buffy the Vampire

Slayer.

The show, featuring supermodel Tyra Banks, will run for eight weeks, with the

winner to be managed by Wilhemina Models, awarded a Revlon Inc. modeling contract,

and appear in Marie Claire magazine.

The Buffy series finale and the launch of Top Model are going up

against some stiff competition, as American Idol: Search for a Superstar on Fox wraps up its

season with a two-part finale.