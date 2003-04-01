Model in, Buffy out
UPN will launch reality series America's Next Top Model Tuesday,
May 20 at 9 p.m., following the series finale of Buffy the Vampire
Slayer.
The show, featuring supermodel Tyra Banks, will run for eight weeks, with the
winner to be managed by Wilhemina Models, awarded a Revlon Inc. modeling contract,
and appear in Marie Claire magazine.
The Buffy series finale and the launch of Top Model are going up
against some stiff competition, as American Idol: Search for a Superstar on Fox wraps up its
season with a two-part finale.
