Moczulski Named KTLA VP and Station Manager

John Moczulski has been named vice president and station manager at KTLA Los Angeles. He was previously VP of programming and marketing and ran the Tribune station on an interim basis untilDon Corsini was installed as president/general manager at the beginning of 2009.

“Not only did John keep KTLA on course over the past six months,” said Corsini, “but he helped map out our path as we get ready launch new initiatives in the coming months. His leadership, vision and enthusiasm energize all of us.”

Moczulski joined KTLA in 2008. He previously held posts at the rep firm TV10s, KNBC and KABC, among others.