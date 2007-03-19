MobiTV Taps GlobeCast for Ingest

Content management and distribution company GlobeCast has been selected by mobile and broadband TV provider MobiTV to manage content ingest supporting the delivery of live television to MobiTV subscribers in North America.

GlobeCast will use its Los Angeles IP-based digital broadcast center and teleport to provide 24/7 channel ingest via satellite, signal encoding, monitoring and connectivity of live channels for delivery into MobiTV’s proprietary streaming technology. MobiTV, which last week announced a deal to sell full-length programming from NBC on-demand, has over 2 million subscribers for its streaming service.

“By centralizing our channel ingestion, MobiTV is now able to easily ingest and move channels on a global scale across GlobeCast’s worldwide network of teleports, satellite capacities and a global fiber ring,” said Kay Johansson, CTO for MobiTV, in a statement. “Not only do we have more flexibility to scale internationally, we have a solution in place that protects our proprietary technology while keeping our partners’ content secure.”