MobiTV Lights Fuse

Fuse is the latest TV network to move content from the big (or at least bigger) screen to the cellphone screen, inking a deal with MobiTV.

Lis Choi Owens, Fuse’s VP of business development, says mobile delivery is a natural fit with the network's tech-savvy audience. “Cell phones and other handheld devices are primary tools of communication and entertainment for our audience,” she says.

MobiTV already has deals with MSNBC, Fox Sports, Discovery, and TLC, among many others.