MobiTV Delivers Diminutive Debaters

MobiTV is giving new meaning to the phrase "phoning it in." The first presidential debate has been billed as a big event for both campaigns, but it will also be a very small one.

MobiTV, which streams video programming to cell phones, will roadblock the debate, sort of. It will deliver it on three different channels, ABC News Now, C-Span and C-Span2, to owners of Sprint PCS Vision phones.

The other two presidential debates and the vice presidential debate will also be available on those "large, full-color" (that is Sprint talking) 2-inch screens.

For those who like to mark historic dates on their calendars, MobiTV launched in November 2003. Since there is no other company that has been doing live streaming to cell phones, this will be the first presidential debate carried over cell phones.

Sprint tells us a Hail To the Chief ring tone is not available for the occasion, although we can get God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood and Yankee Doodle by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.