MobiTV to Carry ABC Content

Mobile-video service MobiTV reached a deal with Disney-ABC Television Group to deliver on-demand episodes of popular ABC primetime shows such as Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty to mobile-phone users.

MobiTV -- which has more than 4 million users globally and markets its subscription services in the United States through Sprint Nextel and AT&T Wireless -- will now carry the ABC Mobile on-demand channel and offer full-length episodes of popular ABC shows the day after their broadcast air. ABC Mobile also features additional content from ABC Daytime, ABC Family and ABC News.

"Partnering with MobiTV to offer primetime shows on mobile phones expands ABC Mobile's distribution in the marketplace," said Matt Murphy, senior vice president of digital-video distribution for Disney and ESPN Media Network, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be able to provide fans of ABC with additional opportunities to catch up on their favorite shows."

MobiTV currently offers more than 40 channels of content -- including live TV, made-for-mobile and video-on-demand -- from partners including NBC, ESPN and Discovery Networks.

The company also recently created a new financial application aimed at business users, Mobi4Biz, that will debut in October on the RIM Blackberry Bold device. Mobi4Biz combines live TV and VOD content from CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network and TheStreet.com with up-to-the-minute stock-market data from CNBC.