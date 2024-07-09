MobileFuse Names iSpot.tv Preferred Measurement Provider

Nielsen competitor iSpot.TV has been named as the preferred measurement provider by MobileFuse, a connected TV and digital out of home advertising platform.

iSpot’s Unified Measurement platform will enable MobileFuse clients to accurately measure the effectiveness of CTV and online video campaigns at scale, the companies said.

“Over the last year, we focused on expanding our CTV offerings and reporting capabilities. We’re committed to providing critical tools that deliver our clients and partners a competitive edge,” said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. “After vetting multiple linear and CTV measurement partners, we found that iSpot.tv perfectly aligns with our expectations. The platform ensures our clients have access to unified insights that drive results.”

Working with iSpot, MobileFuse can account for additional CTV audiences that brands can't access when running a linear-only strategy. With access to iSpot's Unified Measurement dashboard, MobileFuse expands its optimization and reporting capabilities to include publisher, audience, and frequency adjustments.

In May, MobileFuse aired campaigns for advertisers in a number of categories, including Retail, QSR, Travel and Pharma. An analysis performed by iSpot found that over 67% of MobileFuse’s reach for a medium-sized brand was incremental to linear. That number rose to 85% for a smaller brand.

MobileFuse frequently exceeds iSpot’s Unified Measurement benchmarks for the Percent Incremental Reach metric, which shows the share of MobileFuse’s total reach that is delivered above and beyond linear and speaks to the uniqueness of MobileFuse’s audience.

“Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising is crucial as audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” said Dan Lowenberg, VP, media partnerships at iSpot. “We’re excited to work with MobileFuse in order to help them showcase their evolving solutions and provide their clients the tools they need to win in this ultra competitive environment.”