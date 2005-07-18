Mobile Video Faces Tough Sell

More and more TV networks and content owners are readying video for distribution over cell phones, but the best customers may be the hardest to attract.

A report, “Mobile Video Services-Perched at the Brink,” from researcher In-Stat, a sister division of B&C owner Reed Elsevier, finds that the most desirable customers (defined as long-term loyal customers who are satisfied with their current services) are the least interested in mobile video.

I also found that only one in eight respondents to a phone survey are interested in mobile video services and that two-thirds of mobile phone subscribers aren’t ready for the next-generation services that are highly touted by mobile service providers.

That's the downside, but David Chamberlain, In-Stat senior analyst, says that there is still enough interest to generate some significant revenue for carriers in the near term, and that the number of subscribers will exceed 30 million by 2010.

