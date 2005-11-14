Mobile TV Gets Emmy Nod

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is adding a new Emmy category for original programming created for new media such as computers and mobile phones. The Outstanding Achievement in Content for Non-Traditional Delivery Platforms will be selected by the national TV academy and will be presented at the 27th Sports Emmy Awards on May 1, 2006 and also during presentations for the Daytime Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys, and Business and Financial Reporting Emmys.

“Consumers have the capability of seeing television anywhere, anytime,” NATAS President/CEO Peter Price said in a statement. “And as the technology continues to develop, it will be content – news, sports and entertainment programming -- that drive consumer demand. The National TV Academy wants to take a leadership position in encouraging and recognizing creativity in editorial content and video production for these emerging media.”

NATAS says submissions can include video blogs, Web site programming, mobisodes, video-on-demand and any content made for wireless, broadband or VOD. But entries cannot be material originally made for TV and repurposed on another platform. Submissions can not be more than 20 minutes long.