Mobile News for ABC O&Os
The ABC Stations Group is offering free mobile video at its 10 stations, allowing viewers to access streaming news clips on their cellphones. The ad-supported service is available from WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD Raleigh-Durham, KFSN Fresno, WJRT Flint and WTVG Toledo.
"As news leaders in our markets, our stations are well positioned to provide the top-quality local newscontent that viewers expect on the television screen, computer monitor and now via mobile devices," said Stations Group president Walter Liss.
Powering the mobile video is Local Wireless.
