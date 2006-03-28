Mobile Marketers Will Help Agencies Track Ads

The Mobile Marketing Association plans to help advertisers better track and measure ads on cellphones and other wireless devices.

A day after the Association of National Advertisers said that, for the third year in a row, their chief concern was tracking and measuring the effectiveness of ads in a fragmenting delivery environment, the MMA said it would create a Mobile Video & Television Committee charged with setting industry standards for advertising, including "determining effectiveness measurability," as well as a standard for tagging ads so they can be tracked by the agency community.

The committee, which will also develop production and display standards, will seek input from content and media companies as well as agencies.

Founding co-chairmen of the group will be Cyriac Roeding, VP of wireless for CBS Digital

Media, and Jack Hallahan, VP, advertising, for pioneering wireless video provider MobiTV. Committee members wil come from Fox Mobile Entertainment, Verizon, The Weather Channel, GoldPocket Wireless, MoPhap, Sprint Nextel, Telescope, Inc., U-Turn Media Group, and Zingy.