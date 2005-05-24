Mobile Industry Issues Content Guidelines

The cell phone industry has issued new guidelines for content delivered over mobile devices, primarily dealing with the delivery of advertising and promotions along with those services and the ability of subscribers to opt in or out.

Essentially, they are anti-spamming guidelines for cell phone services, including video and interactive.

The guidelines are intended to give consumers "the highest standard of privacy and control over the content delivered to their mobile phone," said the Moblie Marketing Association and the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association in announcing the guidelines.

The delivery of content--including news, games, soap updates, "mobisodes" like one-minute episodes of Fox's 24, and more--has increased at an "exponential rate," say the groups.

The full guidelines are at http://mmaglobal.com/bestpractices.pdf.

