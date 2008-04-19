Mobile Hulu: A Good Call?

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar hints that the video site co-founded by NBC Universal and News Corp. could find its way to other platforms, saying that many of them, such as mobile phones, would be "ripe for the Hulu experience."

Kilar, appearing at the NAB Show, said he could not get into specifics plans but allowed that "anything connected to the Internet would be a good fit for Hulu."

Kilar says a major Hulu business philosophy is giving content providers a chance to monetize content that would otherwise be lost, particularly from shows that are now off the air. "Arrested Development fluctuates between the No. 1 and No. 2 series on Hulu, and it hasn't been on the air in a few years," Kilar says. "It is doing better than all of the current hits on television [offered on Hulu]."