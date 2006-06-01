Mobile ESPN Coming to a Sprint Store Near You

Mobile ESPN, the mobile virtual network operator owned by ESPN, has started selling its phones and services in 575 Sprint stores, two months ahead of when it said it would.

Sprint provides the network access to Mobile ESPN phones, which are enabled with one-click access to ESPN’s game clips, highlights and summaries, as well as a customizable scrolling ticker. ESPN provides the content, sends monthly bills and operates the service’s customer-service lines.

After introducing mobile ESPN handsets last fall in some cities for $399, ESPN launched its mobile service nationally in February, with the handset priced at $199. It later cut the price to $99. The phones had previously only been available through ESPN and in Best Buy stores. Network executives told B&C previously that the phones would be in 100 mall kiosks by year’s end.