MNT Signs Ion Affil

Fox's new MyNetworkTV (MNT) secured carriage in an outstanding top-50 market Tuesday, signing Ion Media's WPXX to be its affiliate in Memphis, Tenn.



Memphis, Nielsen's No. 44 DMA, is the first market where MNT has aligned with Ion, formerly known as Paxson.



With WPXX, MNT is now cleared on stations reaching more than 85% of the country. The new network will launch Sept. 5 with two hour-long English-language novelas in primetime.