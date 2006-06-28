MNT Signs Hearst Affil, Clears 87%

Hearst-Argyle's KQCA Sacramento, Calif., has signed on to be a MyNetworkTV (MNT) affiliate when the new service starts this fall.



KQCA is currently a WB affiliate. KMAX, the CBS-owned UPN station in Nielsen's No. 19 market, will be Sacramento's CW affiliate. KQCA will brand itself MyTV58, for its channel position.



“We feel that the partnership between KQCA 58 and MyNetworkTV is a perfect fit,” Elliott Troshinsky, president and general manager of KQCA said in a statement. “The new My58TV brand will focus on connecting our viewers with a network created specifically for them, providing a solid interactive experience online and giving viewers a true sense of ownership of our station.”



This latest deal brings MNT's total distribution to 87% of the country ahead of its Sept. 5 launch.