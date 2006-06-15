MNT Picks Up 10 More Stations

Fox's My Network TV picked up 10 new affiliates Thursday to bring its total distribution to 85% of the country.



The newest affiliates include: KTFO Tulsa, Okla., owned by Clear Channel; WNFM Ft. Myers-Naples, Fla., a Comcast-owned outlet; KSCC Wichita, Kan., a Mercury Broadcasting Co. station; XHRIO/Harlingen-McAllen-Brownsville, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications; KKTV-DT Colorado Springs-Pueblo, Colo., a Gray Television station; WYTV-DT Youngstown, Ohio, owned by Chelsey Broadcasting Co.; KEYT-DT Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San Luis Obispo, Calif., owned by Smith Media License Holdings; KOTR Monterey-Salinas, Calif, owned by Mirage Media; KUVI Bakersfield, Ohio,owned by KUVI License Partnership; KEBQ Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, owned by MBC 1.



The new stations bring MNT's clearance to 149 markets, including 26 of the top 30. The network launches Sept. 5, and executives have said they expect to reach 90% of the country by that date.