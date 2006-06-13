MNT Makes Staff Moves

News Corp.'s MyNetworkTV has promoted Twentieth Television senior VP of advertising sales Dave Barrington to the newly created position of senior VP and general sales manager of advertising sales for the new network. He will be replaced by Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, who joins Twentieth Television as senior VP of advertising sales.

In his new role, Barrington oversees all ad sales for the startup network, which launches Sept. 5. He has been with Twentieth since 1994, starting as an account executive before getting promoted to VP of ad sales in 1998 and then senior VP in 2003.

Herbst-Brady will head up first-run and off-net syndication ad sales on behalf of Twentieth. She comes from Starcom USA in Chicago, where she was senior VP/director of broadcast investment. She previously worked for Twentieth from 1993-96. She also has sales experience with Tribune Entertainment, Action Media and CBS Network Sales.