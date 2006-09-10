MNT Looks for MySpacers

The youngsters who wile away the hours on MySpace.com aren’t exactly in the sweet spot of the 18-49 demographic, but MyNetworkTV (MNT) is going after them anyway.

Since acquiring the social-networking Web giant last year, News Corp. has trumpeted the promotional possibilities of its prized asset. Now MNT, the company’s telenovela-driven netlet that launched last week, has unveiled "MyMusic: Band Call Out"—a clarion call to the roughly 2.5 million musical groups with pages on MySpace that are just dying to appear on a primetime soap.

For the next 12 weeks, eight MySpace artists representing six different music genres will be featured each week on MyNetworkTV.com. (Meanwhile, the MNT site will appear on MySpace in the coming weeks.) The bands’ fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites on the MNT site.

In early December, when Desire and Fashion House, starring Bo Derek, complete their 13-week cycles, six lucky bands will be chosen to have their music used in a future cycle.

News Corp. brass hope the effort hooks twentysomethings on telenovelas—assuming the whippersnappers know Bo Derek from Bo Bice.